Alice (Seneshale) Hindman (October 6, 1926 – April 16, 2024)

Alice (Seneshale) Hindman,97, was born October 6, 1926 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died peacefully at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, with her family by her side.

She was born October 6, 1926, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Louis and Sadie (Collins) Seneshale. Alice graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1945. After high school, she worked at Woolworths, Newberry’s, and Dye’s Office Supply. Alice married Chester (Jack) Hindman in 1952. They were married for 43 years until his death in 1995.

They lived in Hanna until 1959, then moved to Wamsutter where she worked as the school secretary until 1973. Then she moved back to Rock Springs and started working for Paul Wataha until she was 83. The only reason she retired was that her employer passed away. It was only fitting that she passed away on April 16th, the day after tax season. Tax season was over, and her work was finished.

During the time in Wamsutter, she was a member of the School District #1 Board of Directors. She told stories of harrowing trips from Rock Springs back to Wamsutter in the winter after the board meetings. She enjoyed watching Food Network and trying new recipes, a good cup of black coffee-her pot was always on.

Alice also enjoyed the great Wyoming outdoors, fly–fishing, and becoming a ballerina-which she never got to do.

Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (Rick) Vandersloot, grand-son Matt (Shauna) Weber, great grand-son, Eric Weber, great grand-daughter Kayla Weber, bonus grand-daughter Amy (Jason) Cann, bonus grand-son Doug (Kathy) Vandersloot, bonus grand-son Mike (Brisa) Vandersloot, 15 great-great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and several cousins , nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded her parents, husband Chester (Jack) Harold Hindman, brothers and sisters, William Seneshale, Morris Seneshale, August Seneshale, Blanche Seneshale, Louis Seneshale, Jr, Sadie Seneshale, Charles Seneshale, Clifford Seneshale, Florence Seneshale, and Louis Seneshale III.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at her request.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Alice’s memory to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com