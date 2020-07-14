Allan Christain (February 9, 1948 – July 12, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — Allan Christain, 72, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the past 45 years and former resident of Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 9, 1948, the son of Donald Christain and Alice Bertagnolli Christain.

Mr. Christain attended schools in Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated with the Class of 1967 at Trinity High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Kentucky University in 1971.

He married Linda “Joy” Summersgill in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 15, 1971.

Mr. Christain was employed by FMC as a Purchasing Agent for 36 years. He retired on April 30, 2013.

He was a family man and truly enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved watching and tracking airplanes. His yard was his pride and joy and he loved spending time at home.

Survivors include his wife, Joy Christain of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Carrie Christain Williams and husband Rick Williams, and Lori Christain Butcher and husband Kyle, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Donna Picou of Westcliffe, Colorado; five grandchildren, Emmalee Williams, Natalee Williams, Maci Moeller, Ashlynn Butcher and Trenten Butcher; several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfonse and Mary Bertagnolli, and his parents.

The family of Allan Christain respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Trinity High School, 4011 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207, or trinityrocks.com.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Anyone wishing to attend the Celebrations of Life must wear a mask and social distance.

