Allan Shipley (February 5, 1958 – January 27, 2024)

Allan Shipley, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home, on January 27, 2024, after a two-year battle with esophageal/stomach cancer. Allan was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he has been appreciated and loved by many.

He was born to Robert and Lola Shipley of Pocatello, Idaho.

Allan later completed a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Idaho. During this time, he also found a great passion in music and playing guitar.



Allan moved to Rock Springs where he proudly built his business, Nu-Life Auto Glass over the last 40 years. He took great pride in maintaining the business with excellent workmanship and customer service. People who knew Allan always appreciated his commitment and dedication to his craft.

He truly enjoyed spending time with his loving wife of 16 years, Kathleen Shipley. He also enjoyed other hobbies including hiking, camping, fishing, and boating. Most of all, Allan found his purpose and enjoyment in music. He was a member of local bands “Cadillac” and “Wanted”, playing for many venues and celebrations throughout the community for most of his life. Allan and his music will be sincerely missed.



Allan is survived by his wife Kathleen Shipley; one son, Daniel Standish and wife Cheyenne Espinosa; three daughters, Angela Slinden and husband Peter; Kari Lowinske and husband Heath; daughter, Tamara Creager; eight grandchildren, Ross; Tanner; Abby; Rick; Lexi; Doug; Chancy and Garrett.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in Spring of 2024.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Allan’s name to The Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Boy Scouts of America, Payable to Boy Scouts of America, Friends of Scouting, P.O. Box 9, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com