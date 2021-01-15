Allen James Hendrickson (December 14, 1973 – January 9, 2021)

Allen James Hendrickson, 78, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 48 years and former resident of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Mr. Hendrickson was born May 19, 1942 in Grand Forks, North Dakota; the son of Theodor Hendrickson and Corniella Burtness.

He attended schools in North Dakota.

Allen married Charlotte Foster on December 14, 1973 in Evanston, Wyoming.

Mr. Hendrickson served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Allen and his nine brothers all served in the military, making them the largest family of soldiers in North Dakota State history.

He worked at a Union Carpenter and Black Butte Coal for 10 years until his retirement.

Allen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Mr. Hendrickson enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; shooting, hunting, fishing, and camping.

He was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 624, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Hendrickson of Rock Springs. Wyoming; three sons, Hubert Hendrickson and wife Shirley of Rock Springs; Troy Hendrickson; Randy Foster and wife Dianna of Rock Springs; one daughter, Georga Foster and husband Eric Ward of Vernal, Utah; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Forrest Foster; maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparents.

Following Cremation, Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday. January 22, 2021 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

