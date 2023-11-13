Allen Leroy Alexander (August 31, 1943 – November 4, 2023)

Allen Leroy Alexander, 80, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Wyoming for the last 50 years and a former resident of Colorado.

Allen was born August 31, 1943, in Golden, Colorado; the second son to William Franklin Alexander and Elsie Madge Bretthauer.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, as a Second Gunners’ Mate, on the heavy cruiser USS St. Paul CA-73. His favorite stories to tell about Vietnam were that he could not swim, and his mom told him to just sink to the bottom and “run like hell.” Their cruiser was used in the 1965 film “In Harm’s Way” starring John Wayne and Kirk Douglas. At the beginning of the movie, Allen can be seen jumping into his gun. Allen also had the honor of having breakfast with John Wayne.

Allen, nicknamed Alien, or Alien XXX Van Zander worked at PP&L for over 25 years as a maintenance mechanic.

After retirement, he was known by many people who saw him taking his daily 2-mile walks, twice a day every day no matter the weather.

During the Summer for 10 years his backyard, Alien’s garage, became demolition derby vehicle time with his son-in-law Dj, grandson David, and daughter Stephanie. That was a wonderful time for the family.

Survivors include his twin daughters, Renae Alexander-Chrisman and husband Ron of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Stephanie Allman and husband Dj of Rock Springs; three grandsons; David, Tanner, and Nikolas; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. His older brother, Francis Alexander; younger brother, Jimmy Alexander; older sisters, Lou Cummins; Susie Granzella, and younger sister, Laura Clawson.

In his later years dementia set in. Things may have changed but we were blessed that it never changed his personality and he never forgot past experiences or his family.

The family wants people to know, keep going, never stop, and enjoy life.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at his request.

