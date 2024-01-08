Alma E. Hansen Jr. (January 27, 1957 – January 7, 2024)

Alma E. Hansen Jr., 66, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, with his wife by his side at his home in Green River, WY.

He was born on January 27, 1957, in Logan, UT, the son of Alma E. Hansen and Donna Mae Matlock Hansen.

Alma was a 1975 graduate of Bear River High School.

He worked many jobs as a mechanic and heavy-duty mechanic.

Alma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He married Patricia Marie Hunsaker on December 10, 1976, in Tremonton, UT.

Alma enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Hansen of Green River, WY; sons, Jason Brent Hansen of Nibley, UT, Randy Joe Hansen of Daniel, WY; daughter Cami Lee Vesterby of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Jorden Hansen, Natalie Hansen, Ashley Hansen, Nellie Vesterby, Edna Vesterby.

He is preceded in death by his father, one sister, and his mother-in-law.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.