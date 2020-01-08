Alvin Wirtz (May 29, 1947 – Jan. 5, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — Alvin Wirtz, 72, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, following a lengthy illness.

He had been a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for over 15 years.

Mr. Wirtz was born on May 29, 1947, in Gretna, Manitoba, Canada, the son of Henry Wirtz and DeLoris Bonaime.

He attended schools in Neche, North Dakota.

Mr. Wirtz married Gloria Kay McMillan in Cavalier, North Dakota on July 1, 1967, they later divorced.

Alvin was a finish carpenter for Abrahamson Bros. for many years.

He was a member of the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.

His interests included spending time with his family and friends, he loved working with his hands and after the loss of his legs spent many, many hours building small intricate woodworking projects.

Survivors include two sons, Danny Wirtz of Cavalier, North Dakota, and Christopher Wirtz of Cavalier, North Dakota; three daughters, Andrea Melling of West Fargo, North Dakota, Diana Matzke and husband Dan of West Fargo, North Dakota, and Amy Carignan of Walhalla, North Dakota; two sisters, Sylvia Kalis of Walhalla, North Dakota, and Jeanette Phelps and husband Mike of Cheyenne, Wyoming; fifteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lester, and one sister, Ann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs.

Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 250 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs.

Friends may call at Vase Funeral Chapel from 8:00 A.M. until time of services.