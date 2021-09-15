Amanda Johnson (June 8, 1983 – September 13, 2021)

Amanda Johnson

Amanda Johnson, 38, passed away on September 13, 2021 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City Utah. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on June 8, 1983 in Payson, Utah; the daughter of Keith Nay and Susan Pulver.

Amanda attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming; she graduated from the Rock Springs High School. She later received her Associates from Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Nathan Johnson, and they later divorced.

Amanda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

Her interests include spending time with family and singing.

She is survived by her parents Keith and Susan Nay of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Michael Allen Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Vincent Edward Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Natasha Therese Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Anastasia Monique Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Kevin Nay; two sisters, Jessica Ann Potts; Rachel Nay; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Eugene Oliver Pulver, Darlene Mae Pulver, and Joyce LaCario, and paternal grandparents Clifton William Nay and Iva Taylor Nay.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M Monday, September 20, 2021, at The Church of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

