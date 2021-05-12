Amber Lannette Richardson-Lucero (September 26, 2008 – May 9, 2021)

Amber Lannette Richardson-Lucero passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the age of 12 after a courageous battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Amber was born on September 26, 2008 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Brooke Richardson and Nickolas Lucero Sr.

She attended East Side Elementary school and was in the 6th grade.

Amber enjoyed 3D puzzles, Legos, camping, races and above all else, she loved being with her family.

Although her death came too soon, Amber left a big impression on anyone who met her and the entire community surrounding her. She will be forever missed.

Survivors include her mother Brooke Richardson; father Nickolas Lucero Sr.; brothers Kamryn Courtney age 6, Stewart Lucero age 6, Nickolas Lucero Jr. age 6; paternal grandparents Lucrita Porter, Bernard Lucero Jr.; maternal grandparents Becky Comstock, Gerald Richardson; as well as 4 aunts, and 2 uncles.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandpa Delbert Comstock.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 14, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 6-7 pm, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.