Anastasia Renée Tucker (November 8, 2023)

The most beautiful little girl was born on November 8, 2023, at 12:28 PM.

Anastasia Renée Tucker came into this world without a heartbeat, though she left her mark on so many hearts. From the moment of conception, she was surrounded by love and excitement. She will be loved, cherished, and missed in the years to come.

Survivors include her parents Philip and Christine Tucker; grandparents Erin and Teresa Tune, Ross and Yuk Mei Tucker; uncles James Tune, Wade Vrana, Brendan Tucker, and Shaun Tucker; aunts Kim Tune, Lisanne Fear, Emily Maser, Elizabeth Tucker, Clare Tucker, Margaret Tucker, Kathleen Tucker, Marie-Gerard Tucker, and Brigid Tucker.

She will be remembered every day of our lives.

A visitation will take place at 11:00 am, November 18, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.