Angel Marie Duncan (January 3, 1973 – March 3, 2022)

Angel Marie Duncan, 49, wife of John Aburassa, died March 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, WY.

Born January 3, 1973 in Columbus, OH, Angel was the daughter of the late Donald and Georgia Wolfinbarger Duncan.

Angel was a 1992 graduate of Bryan Station High School in Lexington, KY and after she graduated, she went into business there to start Kentucky Home Foods, then, later on, went back to her love of working with cars at a local car lot in Lexington, before she settled down in Rock Springs, WY.

She enjoyed working with sports cars, spending time with her beloved family, friends, and being with her animals who she loved dearly.

In addition to her husband, Angel is survived by her two children, Chas Aburassa and Camen Duncan; her sister Janet Evans, several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Georgia, a son Izat, her three brothers Adam, Scotty and Jimmy, and her grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM EST Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at Fender Funeral Directors, 1593 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington, KY 40505. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens, 5364 Lexington Rd., Lexington, KY 40511. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 11:00 AM EST at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.