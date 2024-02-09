Angela Amanda Cunningham (November 7, 1991 – February 2, 2024)

Angela Amanda Cunningham, 32, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. Wyoming.

She was born November 7, 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Richard Karl Hall and Ronda Amanda Coyle.

Ms. Cunningham attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2010 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She worked many jobs in her lifetime including the Rocket Miner; Pretzel Maker; Coach House Gifts; Footlocker; Majestic Lube; Elk Horn Construction; Santa Fe; White Mountain Mining Company and finally she worked for White Mountain Water and Sewer District for two years as an Administrative Assistant.

Angela loved spending time with her three boys and spending time with all her family. Everything in her world was about family time.

Survivors include her mother, Amanda Coyle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, Keenin Cunningham; Lyam Cunningham; Axyl McQuillan all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one bonus daughter, Kassidee McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Joshua Hall and wife Tristan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jeff Hall of Burley, Idaho; five sisters, Karie McGuire of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Rachel Keller and husband Dusty Liddle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jessica Clark and husband Brad of Burley, Idaho; Carrie Hall and fiancé Val McArther; Tasheena Hall and Steve Zajic of Green River, Wyoming; paternal grandmother, Jean Hall of Oakley, Idaho; two uncles, Billy Hall, and wife Kristy; Ron Coyle Jr.; 19 nieces and nephews, Teiggan and wife Danielle; Colebei; Kaseinn; Kharvyr; Talohnn; Aleiyah; Destanei; Elias and wife Jordan; Abbei; Allei; Addisyn; Ryeker; Brayland; Kaitlynne; Ayla; Amara; Westlynn; Kale; Haizley; Titus; six great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hall, and Paternal Grandparents, William Hall; Jean Critchfield; maternal grandparents, Ronald Coyle Sr.; Arlene Coyle; one uncle, Randy Hall, two aunts, Kelly Hall; Rose Vonlange; two nephews, Jadin Keller Liddle; Breyden Trujillo, one niece, Elly Trujillo.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted in the Spring.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com