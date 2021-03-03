Anjelica A. Fajardo (February 15, 1986 – March 2, 2021)

Anjelica (AJ) A. Fajardo, 35, died March 2, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born February 15, 1986, in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of Ben Fajardo and Deonna Fajardo.

She was studying web development & design at Gillette Community College. She grew up in Rock Springs and moved away to Sheridan for many years and later returned to Rock Springs. She loved spending time with her kids, reading, and going to concerts. She was an amazing woman, daughter, mother, and sister. She had a warm heart and a fighter’s attitude. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by many. Skulls and Butterflies!

She is survived by her father Ben Fajardo; mother Deonna Fajardo; sisters Amanda Judd and husband Steve, Stephani Fajardo, Elicia Maldonado, Mariah Hardinger and husband Orrin; brothers Benny Fajardo, Turner Houston, Brandon Fajardo, Michael Muniz; son Thomas Schwarzbach; daughters Star LaBounty, Shayla Schaaf, Jayda Schaaf; maternal grandparent Donna Warby; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Danny Fajardo and Sharron Booth

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Our family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this hard time.

