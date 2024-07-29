Ann Gunyan (June 8, 1950 – July 26, 2024)

Ann Gunyan, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2024, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born June 8, 1950, in Cadillac, Michigan; the daughter of George Melvin Behunin and Betty Eileen Brown.

Ann is survived by two sons, Michael Wayne Cretsinger of Opal, Wyoming; Tony Le Roy Morgan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Meleen Donn Gibson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; companion, Richard Gunyan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Jean Behunin and Jackie Simons both of Green River, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Michael Cretsinger, William Cretsinger, Ashley Gibson, Austin Gibson, Baylee Morgan, Aubree Harrison, Chris Cretsinger; and 19 great-grandchildren

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. Ann worked for the City of Green River at Animal Control for 13 years and retired in 1991. She cherished spending time with her family, hunting, fishing, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Troy Morgan, and two sisters, Linda Behuin; and Rosen Behunin.

Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at her request

