Anna Mildred Maser (December 8, 1929 – September 15, 2022)

Anna Mildred Maser, 92, went to see Jesus face to face on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Church. Cremation will take place following Funeral Services. A Private Graveside Service will be conducted.