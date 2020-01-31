Anne M. Jones (April 9, 1940 – Jan. 26, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — Anne M. Jones, 79, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs surrounded by her family.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for 19 years and a former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ms. Jones was born on April 9, 1940, in Roubaix, Nord, France, the daughter of Alfred Delobel and Yvonne Caulier.

She attended schools in France through eighth grade and finished her education at a Catholic School in Salt Lake City, Utah graduating in 1958.

Ms. Jones worked as a nurse’s aide for Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping, listening to ocean water, working on her word find books and she loved to color in her adult coloring books and hanging them on her walls in her bedroom.

Anne also loved to read books on her kindle every night at bedtime. One of Anne’s passions was knitting; she loved teaching her art of knitting and crocheting to her grandkids and great-grandkids.

In 2012 Anne went every week to teach a group of participants with a local organization her art of knitting and they teamed up and knitted hats and scarfs to donate to the YWCA Safe House, Anne also knitted booties and hats for infants at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Anne made numerous blankets, hats, and booties for every new baby born in the family and friends of the family.

Ms. Jones was a little girl when Germany invaded France, and she would talk about how they survived during that time and made the best of a bad time. The story about Anne’s childhood experiences during that time was put in the local newspaper in the “remember when” section. In 2013, it was written by her very dear friend Judy.

Survivors include two sons, Michael “Max” Orrillo and wife Lori of Colombia, Missouri, John Orrillo and wife Cindy of Tehachapi, California; three daughters, Anne Swingle and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Jennifer Sena and companion Robert of Oregon, Monique Even of Rock Springs, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a husband and her parents, several brothers and sisters and grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be no services at her request.

The family of Anne M. Jones respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, or donate items to the hospice that they can use for their patients.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com