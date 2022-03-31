Anthony Pacheco (July 26, 1964 – March 24, 2022)

Anthony Pacheco

Anthony Pacheco, 57, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born on July 26, 1964 in Rock Springs, WY.

Anthony graduated from the Rock Springs High School and worked as a security guard for Jim Bridger.

He was part owner of the “Other Side Club” and a member of the Victory Christian Fellowship Church.

Anthony had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends! He was very passionate about his recovery and helping others in their recovery as well. Anthony loved music and he loved to sing, he was the “king of karaoke”. He had an amazing voice and was completely self-taught. He practiced his songs daily so he could perform for others on karaoke nights and at other events. Anthony loved to perform and be on stage. He had a great sense of humor and everyone could always count on him for a good laugh. He was an active member of his church and enjoyed going to bible study.

Survivors include brothers Louis Pacheco Jr. and wife Madalen, Joe Pacheco, Mikey Pacheco, Tom Pacheco, Steve Pacheco and wife Brenda; sisters Liz Soule, Betty Hodder, Irene Martinez and husband Moses, Stephanie Pacheco; nieces and nephews Deziray Pacheco, Julia Pacheco, Cathy Soule, Jeanette Loucks and husband David, Andrea Soule, Julian Martinez, Jerome Martinez and wife Jamie, James Hodder, Elaine Gonzalez and husband Harley, Jessica Pacheco, Teddy Pacheco, Diane Pacheco, Sandy Pacheco, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; as well as several loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his biological mother Judy Pacheco, mother Margaret Pacheco, father Louis Pacheco Sr., brother-in-law Jean Soule, nephew Terry Pacheco, brother-in-law Mark Hodder, and best friend and canine companion CeCe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 591 Broadway St. Rock Springs, WY. Brian Poad will be officiating.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.