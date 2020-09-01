Anthony “Tony” M. Angelovic (October 10, 1953 – August 30, 2020)

PINEDALE, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — Anthony “Tony” M. Angelovic, 66, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home in Pinedale, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Angelovic was born on October 10, 1953, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of William H. Angelovic and Dorothy J. Hill.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Angelovic married Tina Stevenson on July 7, 1972, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and they later divorced.

Tony worked for Wylie Construction for a few years after high school. He then became co-owner and operator of A&A Construction and Sage Construction. After his work in construction, he took a position with FMC Chemical, where he worked until his retirement in 2014.

He was a Reiki Master.

Mr. Angelovic enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, riding razors and dirt bikes, ordering off eBay, and watching Gun Broker.

Survivors include one son, A.J. Angelovic and wife Sherri of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Jennifer Allen and husband Ryan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Debbie Despain and husband Steve of Big Piney, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Talynn Angelovic, Kaden Allen, Hailey Angelovic, and Daxton Angelovic; one nephew, Kyle Despain; and one special cousin, Kurt Durrant and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Harry” Angelovic and Dorothy J. Angelovic, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and social distancing are suggested.

