Anthony “Tony” Panalsek (April 9, 1931 – June 1, 2023)

Anthony “Tony” Panalsek, 92, passed away June 1, 2023, at Sageview Care Center in Rock Springs, WY, following a long illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 12, 2023, at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.