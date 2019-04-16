Antone F. Pivik (April 12, 1929 – April 15, 2019)

Antone F. Pivik, 90, of Rock Springs, WY, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Sage View Care Center. He had been a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on April 12, 1929, in Quealey, WY, the son of Anton and Mary Yakse Pivik.

Antone attended schools in Quealey and Rock Springs and was a 1947 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. He also attended the University of Wyoming.

He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Amy Schnauber in Rock Springs on June 12, 1949, at the Congregational Church and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2017, after 69 years of marriage.

Antone was employed at F.M.C. for many years and retired in 2008. He later owned and operated Canyon Court Mobile Home Park.

His interests included spending time with his family, fishing and hunting, woodworking, inventing, and his cooking was phenomenal.

He is survived by his daughter Jean Fay Pivik of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two grandchildren; Eddie Baker of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Brandi Portereiko and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two great-grandchildren; Ann and Nick Portereiko.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Paul Pivik, one sister Ann Novak, and two siblings in childhood.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Thursday, one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Antone’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street St #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901, or to a charity of your choice.

