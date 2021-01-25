Antonette (Toni) Marie Goodrich (June 6, 1960 – January 15, 2021)

Antonette (Toni) Marie Goodrich, 60, passed away January 15, 2021 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah after a courageous battle. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for over 60 years.

She was born on June 6, 1960 in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of Jim and Verlinda Bodin.

Toni attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated with the Rock Springs High School class of 1978.

She married David Stevenson in Rock Springs, WY in July of 1978. They had a daughter, Olivia Jean Stevenson on October 20, 1982, and they later divorced.

She married Kelly D Goodrich Jr. in Rock Springs, WY on September 2, 1995. They had a son, Kellyn Dean Goodrich on February 11, 1996.

Toni worked as a bank teller for several years, most recent Rock Springs National Bank and retired in 2016.

She was a fabulous cook, an incredible homemaker, loved flowers and gardening. Traveling was always special to her, she enjoyed going on cruises, shopping, and attending concerts.

Her children were her life. She loved watching them compete in sports for years and was in attendance no matter what.

She was loving to all family, friends, and co-workers. Toni was always a helper to all. She was vigilant in her belief in God, scriptures, and preaching the word, dedicated to being a Christian.

Survivors include her loving husband Kelly D. Goodrich Jr.; daughter Olivia Vigneaux and husband Tim; son Kellyn Goodrich; sisters Debbie Bodin, Elaine Budak and husband David all of Rock Springs, WY, Norma Hargrove of Green River, WY, Sandy Elenbaas and husband Trevor of Aurora, CO; brother William (Bill) Bodin and wife Janell of Elko, NV; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Verlinda Bodin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 591 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com