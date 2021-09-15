Ardeith Lydia Kovacich (October 10, 1924 – September 5, 2021)

Ardeith Lydia Kovacich

Ardeith Lydia Kovacich, 96, passed away September 5, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; surrounded by her family. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

Ardeith was born October 10, 1924 in Talmage, Nebraska; the daughter of Wilbur Mullis and Lydia Juilfs.

She married F.T. (Steve) Kovacich on November 11, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ardeith was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion.

Her interests include hiking, fishing, dancing, playing piano, traveling, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snow machining, dogs, horses, wine, and spending time in the Wind Rivers.

Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Kay Peck of Tuscan, Arizona; Shelley Jo Graham of Mountain View, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Don Fulkerson; Jamie Martinez; Jason Pack; Darcie Peck; George Peck III; Donny Haney; Jennifer Haney; nine great-grandchildren, Alauna Fulkerson; Frankie Tyronne; Aurora Josphine; Isabella Irene; Zoe Peck; Raven Peck; Samantha Grotta; Charlotte Haney; and Hugh Kennedy.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, Stephen Kovacich, Donna Jean Eggeston, Leroy Mullis, and Viginia Haney.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

