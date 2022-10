Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay, age 31, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and at a later date in Indiana.