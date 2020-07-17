Arlin David Kinikini (July 15, 2020)

Our little angel Arlin David Kinikini left us and returned to his Heavenly Father on the same day of his birth, July 15, 2020. “And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief.” You will forever be in our hearts.

He is survived by his parents, Senituli Sosaieti Kinikini and Heidi Duckwitz Kinikini, as well as his grandparents, uncles, and aunts who love him dearly.

Graveside service and interment will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Midway City Cemetery, Midway, Utah. A viewing will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

