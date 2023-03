Ashton Kole Jasperson, 38, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on March 12, 2023, in Farmington, New Mexico. Memorials/Donations may be made to FBO The Ashton Jasperson Kids, Trona Valley Credit Union, 840 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, WY, 82935. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.