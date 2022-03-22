Aubrey Carol Jones (May 4, 1984 – March 14, 2022)

Aubrey Carol Jones

Aubrey Carol Jones, 37, passed away March 14, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 18 years and a former resident of Fort Pierce, Florida

She was born May 4, 1984 in Fort Pierce, Florida; the daughter of Glenn H. Jones and Judy C. Daigneau.

Aubrey attended schools in Fort Pierce, Florida. She graduated from Indian River Community College with an Associate in Arts degree in Science in 2003.

She worked at Genesis Alkali Westvaco for three years as an Administrative Assistant.

Her children meant the world to her. Aubrey loved spending time in the desert collecting rocks; arrowheads; marbles. She loved living out in the county at Thayer Junction.

Survivors include her mother, Judy Masters and husband Stan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Glenn Jones and wife Becky of Fort Pierce, Florida; one son, Aiden Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Aryan Hindrickson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Jason Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bryce Jones and wife Dawn of Boca Raton, Florida; Logan Jones of Boston, Massachusetts; sister, Carly Beth Jones of Hackensack, New Jersey; grandmother, Dorothy Jones of Florida; Aunt, Sissie Viccaro, five cousins, Brianna Viccaaro; Jodi Daigneau; Colton Viccaro; McKinna Martin; Gavin Martin; one niece, Reagan Jones; one nephew, Cooper Jones.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; paternal grandfather; one cousin, Danielle Martin.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Aubrey’s name to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

