Aubrey Ernest Haight (May 8, 1930 – January 12, 2021)

Aubrey Ernest Haight, 90, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 4 months and a former resident of Hudson, Iowa for 58 years.

Aubrey was born in David City, Nebraska on May 8, 1930, the son of Ernest Byron Haight and Amelia Isabelle (Hooper) Haight. He grew up on a farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse in David City, graduating with the David City High School Class of 1948.

Aubrey married Florence Anna Souder in Des Moines, Iowa on April 7, 1962. He was enlisted in the Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He apprenticed at John Deere and continued to work in the Product Engineering Department for 32 years. He owned and operated Haight Machine Shop Ltd. and worked part-time to full-time until physically unable to continue. Aubrey was on the Hudson City Council, and a trustee at the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Aubrey enjoyed having coffee with friends, his two-cylinder tractors, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife Florence Haight of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Eileen Liebert and husband Brent of Rock Springs, WY; Linda Schneckenburger and husband John of Warrenton, VA; Rachel Gattorna and husband David of Woodbury, MN; brother Elmer Haight and wife Darlene; sister Mary Haight of Greeley, CO; eleven beloved grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo, Iowa, 1307 W Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Services will take place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Dr, Green River, WY.

Interment will take place in the Hudson Cemetery in Hudson, IA.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.