Audilia “Odelia” Martinez Ortega (Aug. 24, 1926 – Jan. 29, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan 30, 2020) — Audilia “Odelia” Martinez Ortega, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.

She was a resident of Green River for 75 years and is a former resident of Holman, New Mexico.

Ms. Martinez was born on August 24, 1926, in Holman, New Mexico, the daughter of Adonias Jose Martinez and Rufina Cordova.

She attended schools in Holman, New Mexico, and graduated from 8th grade with her sister Emma.

Ms. Martinez married Domenico Tomas Ortega on March 6, 1947, in Green River, and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1993, in Rock Springs.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mrs. Ortega was a member of VFW Pilot Butte Post #2321 Ladies Auxiliary and served as president from 1972-1973.

She was very patriotic and volunteered to help Veterans. Her two oldest sons and a few nephews were involved in the Vietnam War.

Mrs. Ortega received many compliments on her cooking, especially her fried chicken and potato salad. Audilia loved spending time with her family, attending Mass, car rides, singing, and shopping.

Survivors include three sons, Tom Ortega and wife Rose of Green River, Lawrence Ortega and wife Cheryl of Green River, Frank Ortega and companion Kathy of Green River; two daughters-in-law, Jackie Ortega of Green River, Janie Ortega of Urie, Wyoming; three daughters, Judy Ortega of Green River, Paula Ortega and husband Robert of Rock Springs, Elizabeth Ortega of Green River; four sisters, Ida Chailland of Green River, Darlene Duran of Chacon, New Mexico, Carol Lucero of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Evie Sandoval of Mora, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Berniece Ortega of Green River; 21 grandchildren, Tammy O’Brien, Tara Ortega, Cody Ortega, Patrice Soto, Shanna Straw, Tomas Ortega, Marina Eldridge, Mataya Ortega, Launy Subic, Genieva Hilton, Spring Hunt, J.C. Snyder, Marlow Ogden, Justin Ortega, Kyle Ortega, Misti Lingle, Becky Cushing, Chris Kersey, Erica Kersey, Kelly Lell, Amber Lell, 42 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mrs. Ortega was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Domenico T. Ortega; two sons, Floyd J. Ortega, Marvin Dean Ortega; three brothers, Junior, Tony, infant Fidelito; two sisters, Emma, Mary; two grandchildren, Josh Bryant and Marcy Ortega.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the church.

Interment will be in the St. Josephs Section of Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to Mass.

The family respectfully requests donations in Audilia’s name be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com