Barbara Ann Lincoln (April 30, 1946 – December 3, 2021)

Barbara Ann Lincoln

Barbara Ann Lincoln, 75, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, WY surrounded by family.

She was born on April 30, 1946 in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of Howard Cone and Lucille Scobie.

Barbara graduated from Kemmerer High School and attended Western Wyoming Community College for two years.

She married David Lincoln in Rock Springs on April 12, 2000.

Barbara enjoyed spending her time outdoors and camping. She also loved animals and Elvis Presley.

Survivors include her husband David Lincoln of Rock Springs, WY; sons Del Bob Long of Afton, WY, Adam Lincoln and wife Linsey of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Krissa Quinn of Huston, TX, Tamera Long and fiancé Nick Tharp of Rock Springs, WY; sister Pam Cone of Grand Junction, CO; Lucille Hubert, Darlene Lukey, Alvin Wood all of Canada; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; niece Shawna Allen; nephew Corby Albert as well as numerous nieces and nephews through marriage;

She is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lucille Cone and cousin Jim Wood.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY.

