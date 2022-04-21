Barbara Ann Rosensteel (July 30, 1929 – April 19, 2022)

Barbara Ann Rosensteel

Barbara Ann Rosensteel, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident in Arizona and Colorado. Mrs. Rosensteel died following a lengthy illness.

She was born July 30, 1929 in Hanna, Wyoming; the daughter of Arnim Barney Bailey and Saima Ann Bailey.

Mrs. Rosensteel attended schools in Hanna, Wyoming and was a 1947 graduate of Hanna High School.

She married Ted Tynsky and later divorced.

Mrs. Rosensteel married Paul Rosensteel in 1976 and he preceded her in death in 2008.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, sewing; knitting and enjoying a nice glass of wine every evening.

Survivors include her daughter Lynne Demshar and husband Carl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Troy Tynsky; Trent Tynsky; Tracy Tynsky; Lyndsey Dorman; Lori Demshar; Larry Demshar; thirteen great-grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Larry Tynsky and Lee Tynsky, two grandsons, Travis Tynsky and Kyle Tynsky, and great-granddaughter, Payton Tynsky, two brothers, and one sister.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Barbara’s name to Climb Wyoming, 1000 West 31st Street. Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 89201

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.