Barbara Eden (February 28, 1949 – August 27, 2021)

Barbara Eden, 72, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mrs. Eden was born February 28, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Levor Covert and Sylvia Covert.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1967 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Barbara married Bill Eden on July 7, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; he preceded her in death on September 25, 2000 in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Eden was the owner of Eden’s Welding for 32 years. She continued to work various jobs in the community until her retirement in 2015.

She enjoyed, spending time with family; camping; riding her Harley Davidson Motorcycle; crossword puzzles; playing boardgames and card games and reading.

Survivors include three sons, Solomon “Sol” Eden of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bill Eden Jr. of Carbonville, Utah; Pat Eden of Utah; one daughter, Penny Eden of Utah; two brothers, Tom Covert of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Dennis Covert of Carlsbad, New Mexico; one sister, Linda Nellen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; as well as several, grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Eden was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Following Cremation; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Barbara’s memory be made to Rock Springs National Bank, Barbara Eden Memorial Fund, 200 2nd Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com