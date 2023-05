Barbara Erramouspe, 86, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 2, 2023, at the church.