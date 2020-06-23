Barbara Gean “Geanie” Wallendorff (December 21, 1935 – March 22, 2020)

Barbara Gean “Geanie” Wallendorff, 84, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Gardiner Home in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a resident of Gilbert, Arizona for the past year and former longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Geanie was born on December 21, 1935, in Deming, New Mexico the daughter of Gerald B. Greeman and Beulah Hutchinson.

She attended schools in Alamosa, Colorado, and was a 1952 graduate of Alamosa High School.

Geanie also attended and graduated from North Western Community College as a Dental Hygienist.

She married Robert T. Wallendorff in Taos, New Mexico on November 24, 1952, and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2017.

Geanie was employed by John Pernich, DDS as a Dental Hygienist for twenty plus years.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and spent many hours at the Adoration Chapel.

Geanie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and she also volunteered for Hospice of Sweetwater County for fifteen years.

She is survived by three sons, Melvin G. Wallendorff and wife Kim of Queen Creek, Arizona, Lawrence Wallendorff and wife Julie of Loveland, Colorado and Robert T. Wallendorff II and wife Dodie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Walter Greeman and wife Joc of Tishomingo, Oklahoma and Michael Dee Greeman of Alamosa, Colorado; six grandchildren, Brad Wallendorff and wife Stephanie, Amanda Stevens and husband Andy, Trevor Zancanella and wife Jayla, Matthew Wallendorff, Jill Arquelles and husband Richard and Marty Evans; twelve great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friend Marc Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her son, Scott Wallendorff; two brothers, Pat Greeman and Gerald B. Greeman II, and a grandson, Mark Evans.

The family of Barbara Gean “Geanie” Wallendorff respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to the Gardiner Home/Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014

Cremation has taken place and services have been set for Barbara Gean “Geanie” Wallendorff, 84, who passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Gardiner Home in Phoenix, Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Vigil Service will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the church.

Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the Vigil Service and on Monday one hour prior to Mass.

