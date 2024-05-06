Barbara J. “Lewis” Twitchell (August 14, 1934 – April 27, 2024)

Barbara J. “Lewis” Twitchell, 89, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2024, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of Green River. Barbara was born August 14, 1934, in Green River, Wyoming; the daughter of William Lewis and Justine Novak.

She attended school in Green River, Wyoming, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. Barbara married her soulmate, Bryce Twitchell on October 17, 1953, in Green River, Wyoming. She worked as a Teletype Operator for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Barbara’s Wyoming roots run deep and she was always doing things outdoors. She enjoyed making many memories of fishing and hunting with her family. Especially her grand and great-grandchildren. There was a lot of fun to be had spending time with them up at the cabin. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bryce Twitchell of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Jay Albert Twitchell and wife Lisa of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Annette Lynn Ridgeway of Green River, Wyoming; two sister-in-laws, Julie Lewis and Karen Lewis both of Green River, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Jason Ridgeway; Shaun Ridgeway; Jamie Ridgeway; Tara Smith; Jeremy Twitchell; Nick Twitchell; Justen Hunt and wife Jaycia; thirteen great-grandchildren, Hunter Ridgeway; Jordan Ridgeway, Taylor Ridgeway; Collin Ridgeway; Violet Ridgeway; Remington Ridgeway; Magdalena Twitchell; Avan Twitchell; Aislee Twitchell; Joseph Wisniewski; Michaelee Wisniewski; Jazlynn Hunt; Andersen Hunt as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Justine Lewis; two brothers, Bill Lewis; and Don Lewis; and son-in-law Jerry Ridgeway; and one great granddaughter, Embry Hunt.

Following Cremation, Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 13, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Way, Green River, Wyoming

The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Barbara’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

