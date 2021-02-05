Barbara Walker (November 22, 1925 – January 29, 2021)

Barbara Walker, 95, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mrs. Walker was born November 22, 1925 in Green River, Wyoming; the daughter of Louis Taliafero Martin and Mabel Walpole Martin.

She attended schools in Green River and was a 1943 graduate of Green River High School. Barbara also received a scholarship to The University of Wyoming where she earned an Associates Degree.

Mrs. Walker married Harold Dean Walker on June 4, 1959 in Sacramento, California; Harold preceded her in death on April 24, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Barbara worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 43 years in several clerical positions. She was a member of Union Pacific Railroad Old Timers.

Mrs. Walker was a member of Union Congregational Church and Order of The Eastern Star Mystic Chapter #8.

She enjoyed reading historical novels; she also pursued genealogy, keeping large binders of old photographs with extensive notations, regaling the family with stories such as a female forebear who crisscrossed the country decrying the ”demon rum,” but never without her bottle of patent medicine.

Survivors include two nephews, Robert Whittier and wife Shinobu of Japan; Richard Whittier and wife Bonnie of Lincoln, Nebraska; three great-nephews, Jason Whittier; Dane Whittier; Eric Fukuda; two great-nieces, Petrea Whittier; and Tatyana Chihiro Allen.

Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Lucile Martin-Whittier; and one nephew, William Whittier.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com