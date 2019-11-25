Barton Dale Ellison (Sept. 12, 1947 – Nov. 3, 2019)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — Barton Dale Ellison, 72, of Green River, passed away November 3, 2019, at his home. He was born September 12, 1947, in Basin, WY, the son of Kenneth ValeJo Ellison and Mary Mills Ellison Twomeg.

Bart attended school in Basin, WY. He also attended WWCC and the University of Wyoming. He was employed in various jobs but he loved being a substitute teacher.

He enjoyed watching sports on TV and watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. He also loved rodeoing, riding bulls and bareback horses.

Bart was a member of PRCA for over 25 years.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years Linda Kolar Ellison of Green River; stepsons, Kelly (Holly) Moffitt of Green River, Lonnie (Towaine) Moffitt of Cheyenne, WY; 4 grandsons, Josh & Jamie Moffitt of Green River, Austin Moffitt of Green River, Ashton Keelin of Rock Springs, Kaylan of Cheyenne; 2 granddaughters, Kelsey Moffitt of Green River, Devano of Cheyenne; 3 great-grandsons, Uriah, Brighten, Dossan; and 2 great-granddaughters, Adi and Makgnleigh all of Green River; 4 brothers, Kenney & Denise Ellison of Burlington, WY, Dick Twomeg of Rock Springs, Doug Ellison of CO, and Steve Ellison of Montana; one sister, Kelly & John Twomeg Franco of Las Vegas, NV; 2 sister-in-laws, Kay & Lenord Ortega of Utah, Terry & Pat Sanchez of Green River; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bart was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Diania & Linda Ellison; 2 brothers, Bret & Pete Ellison; grandparents, as well as several aunts and uncles.

No services will be held. Following cremation, he will be buried with his Mom in Basin, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.