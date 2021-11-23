Belinda Jean Igo (December 10, 1957 – November 20, 2021)

Belinda Jean Igo

Belinda Jean Igo left this earthly realm on Saturday, November 20, 2021. She passed at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by her daughters after a short battle with cancer.

It would be wrong to say that Belinda lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how ill she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Belinda stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.

She was born December 10, 1957 in Lompoc, California where she embraced her time by the ocean. Belinda is the daughter of John Paden and Beverly Blackie, but was raised by Beverly and her beloved stepfather, Harl Rogers, in Cimarron, New Mexico.

Belinda graduated from Cimarron High School in 1975 as the Salutatorian and Vice President of her class. She was a cheerleader, pageant queen, and prom queen. She also enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, and track. Later she attended college at New Mexico State University and Western Wyoming Community College. Most of Belinda’s career was spent working as a Pharmacy Technician, and she worked in Private Home Health for the past fifteen years.

Belinda was a spiritual woman who held her faith in God and embraced her Cherokee Heritage. She was a devoted mother of three and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed country western dancing and music of all kinds. Over the course of her life, Belinda had many hobbies including camping, drawing, reading, playing guitar, and arrowhead hunting.

Her friends and family will never forget her kindness, sense of humor, and unforgettable laugh. Though Belinda was somewhat reserved, those who knew her loved her. She loved fiercely and deeply. Visitors would see her posted quotes around her home reminding herself of her love for God and desire to be the best version of herself.

Survivors include her mother, Beverly Rogers of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Lisa Igo and companion Jeremy Larson of Green River, Wyoming; Ashlee Morlock of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Halee Morlock Silvers and husband Tim Silvers of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Janet Majhanovich and husband Dale of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Kylee Hosford; Sydney Hosford; Chance Larson; Chevelle Larson; Deklan Kroupa Silvers; Kyson Silvers; several cousins, two nephews, Matthew Majhanovich; Jeffery Majhanovich and her fur baby Niko.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Paden; her dad that raised her, Harl Rogers; three brothers who died in infancy.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

