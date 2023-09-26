Bell Dawn Kempthorne (October 12, 1960 – September 10, 2023)

Bell Dawn Kempthorne, 62, passed on September 10, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on October 12, 1960 in Germany, the daughter of Charlotte Anderson Cass.

Bell married Chuck Kempthorne in Reno, Nevada in 1977. He preceded her in death.

She enjoyed spending her time reading, cooking, watching television, babysitting her grandchildren, and being with her family.

Survivors include her daughter Alma, and son Charles Kempthorne II.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.