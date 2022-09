Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster, 78, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.