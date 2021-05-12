Bernice Ortega (June 8, 1931 – May 11, 2021)

Bernice Ortega, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Green River and a former resident of Colorado.

She was born June 8, 1931 in Antonito, Colorado; the daughter of Jose T. Vigil and Isabel Lopez.

Mrs. Ortega attended schools in Alamosa, Colorado.

She married Aron Ortega on June 20, 1946 in Green River, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2014 in Green River.

Mrs. Ortega was employed by Stauffer Chemical for twenty years as a custodian until her retirement in 1990.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Church Guadalupanos, VFW, and the Rolling Green Country Club.

Mrs. Ortega’s interests included trips to casinos, camping, playing cards, golfing, dancing, volunteering, attending Mass and her grandchildren’s events. She loved to cook and always said “Don’t leave my house hungry.”

Survivors include two daughters, Carmen Gaensslen and husband Patrick S. D.D.S. of Green River, Wyoming; Grace Ortega Walker of Aurora, Colorado; seven sons, Dennis Ortega and wife Laurie of Green River, Wyoming; David Ortega and wife Mary of Mesa, Arizona; Leonard Ortega and wife Kay of Nephi, Utah; Phillip Ortega and wife Diane of Vancouver, Washington; Chris Ortega and wife Cheryl of Green River, Wyoming; Danny Ortega of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Steven Ortega and wife Sacha of San Francisco, California; one sister, Rose Ann Muniz of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Sandra Ortega; one brother, Joe “Ross” Vigil, and three sisters, Delia Maria Vasquez; Kay Camille Brothers; Margaret Gonzales.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bernice’s memory to Immaculate Conception Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935

