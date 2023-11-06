Bertha “Sue” L. Roderick Palmer (March 24, 1948 – November 3, 2023)

Bertha “Sue” L. Roderick Palmer, 75, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side Friday, November 3, 2023, at her home in Jamestown, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming. Sue died following a courageous battle with oral cancer that began in 2018.

Sue was born March 24, 1948, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Fred Wilmer Hall and Wanda Louise Mengel. She and her siblings were raised by their maternal grandfather, George Elias Mengel.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and obtained her GED in 1970; later she earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Donald R. Abercomby November of 1963 in Idaho; from this marriage, they had one daughter and he preceded her in death in May 1969.

Sue married David M. Roderick May 23, 1982, and he preceded her in death in October 1998.

She then married Gerald J. Palmer May 3, 2003, in Rock Springs, and he preceded her in death August 10, 2023, in Rock Springs.

Sue worked for Fairmont Supply for 15 years until her retirement in 1998 in Inside Sales. Throughout her life, she worked as everything from a hotel maid to a small business owner.

She served on the Jamestown Rio Vista Fire District Board, Flaming Gorge Days Committee, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Board, the Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, and was a past member of the Green River Racing Association.

Sue was a loving mother; grandmother; great-grandmother and she loved spending time with her family and her fur baby Joey. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gambling, and in her younger years, she raced stock cars, played soft-tip darts, and enjoyed hunting. She lived life to the fullest, had many adventures, and made friends wherever she went.

Survivors include one daughter, Kandy R. Frink and husband Mike of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, George F. Hall of Green River, Wyoming; one grandson, Jeffry M. Frink and wife Kristin and their children; Weston R. Frink and Kylie B. Frink; one bonus daughter, Heather Palmer of Clinton, Utah; three bonus sons, David Palmer and wife Lori of Green River, Steve Palmer and wife Dru of Lander, and Jeff Palmer of Bountiful, Utah; three bonus grandchildren, Ashton Visser-Palmer, Cooper Palmer, and Alex Palmer; five bonus great-grandchildren, Oakley Visser-Palmer; Aspen Visser-Palmer; River Visser-Palmer; Layne Palmer and Carter Palmer as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, great-grandson, Landon J. Frink, and sister, Dolores Bragg.

Following Cremation, no services will be conducted at her request.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Sue’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

