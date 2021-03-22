Bertha Yolanda Corona (June 7, 1963 – March 19, 2021)

Bertha Yolanda Corona, 57, of Rock Springs, passed away on March 19, 2021, at her home after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 7, 1963, in Durango, Mexico, the daughter of Jose Conception and Amelia Vargas. Bertha married Cervando Corona on May 20, 1989, in Mexico. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2021.

She enjoyed handcrafting, sewing, traveling, and dancing.

Survivors include her sons Cervando Corona Jr. and Javier Corona; daughter Isamar Corona; brothers Armando and Jose Vargas; sister Rosalba Villa; grandchild Nyla.

She was preceded in death by her husband Cervando Corona.

Cremation will take place. Family services will be held at a later date.

