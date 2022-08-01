Beryl J. Pierce Martinez (April 25, 1948 – July 18, 2022)

Beryl J. Pierce Martinez, 74, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Saint Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Green River for 62 years and a former resident of Payson, Utah. Cremation has taken place; a Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. following the Rosary. Graveside Services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.