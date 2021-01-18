Betsy Francois (March 22, 1934 – January 13, 2021)

Betsy Francois, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Farson for 7 years and former resident of Colorado and New Mexico.

Ms. Francois was born March 22, 1934 in Dolores, Colorado; the daughter of Louie Archibqueque and Mary P. Labato.

She attended schools in Colorado and New Mexico. Betsy was a 1950 graduate of Albuquerque High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ms. Francois attended New Mexico Tech where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Art. Betsy also attended a correspondent institute of children’s literature for six years as well as highlighted foundational workshops at Rocky Mountain School of Arts in Denver, Colorado.

Ms. Francios worked as a bookkeeper, author, artist, and illustrator at New Mexico Institute on Mining & Technology for many years until her retirement in 1999.

She wrote seven different children’s books, and helped with Betty Pounds at the Socorro County Fair & Rodeos. She loved growing roses, honeysuckle, and traveling to different countries. Betsy could grow a forest in the desert, and raised Christmas Trees on her land in New Mexico.

Survivors include one son, Thomas W. Seifert and wife Diane of Long Beach, Washington; one daughter, Patty A. Burton and husband Gordy of Farson, Wyoming; two sisters; Bea Brown of Naturita, Colorado; Joann Newkirk of Texas; two grandchildren, JD Burton; Kenneth Burton and wife Tracie; six great-grandchildren, Skyler Buckendorf; Breydan Burton; Mary Burton; Marcus Burton; Madison Corbitt; Joey Corbitt; two great-great-grandchildren, Kryan Burton; Caelum Burton; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Louise Sena; Irene Bludnick; Marion Brewer; and one daughter, Janice K. Seifert.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, January 23, 2021at the Farson-Eden Community Hall, 4017 N US Highway 191, Farson, WY

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com