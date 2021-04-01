Bettie Nast (November 15, 1932 – March 31, 2021)

Bettie Nast was 88 years of age when she peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in her home under the care of her daughter.

She was born on November 15, 1932 in Para, Brazil to Rev. Joseph and Anna Nast who were missionaries in Brazil spreading the Christian gospel to the natives of the country.

She and the family would be forced to move back to the United States due to the start of World War 2 and would choose Benton, KY as their home. She remained in Benton till she graduated from high school. She would continue her education at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for secondary education. She would move to Kansas City MO where she met a man named Thomas Nast. They would go on to marry and move to Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1964 they would welcome their first child into the world, a daughter named Victoria Nast. Three years later they would welcome their second and last child. A son also named Thomas.

She would eventually go on to move to Pueblo, CO where both of her children would go on to graduate High School and go on to college. She worked for the Colorado State Lottery as an accountant till eventually retiring in the mid-nineties. After retirement, she elected to move to Rock Springs, WY to be closer to her daughter and grandson. Shortly after moving here, she got a job to keep herself busy at Loaf and Jug. Although never needing to go back to work she craved the human interaction that the customer service industry would bring her. She loved to talk to anyone and everyone and thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people day in and day out. She would move on to Albertsons for five more years before having to quit working. She lived a full life, one where she taught the values of hard work, compassion, strength, preservice and forgiveness. She was a woman who lived by the Golden rule and continuously made sure that her descendants would go on to do the same. All though not active in a local church any longer she still maintained her faith in the almighty and was at peace with moving on.

She is survived by two children Vicki and Tom, six grandchildren Dexter, Lindsey, Anna, Miles, Takoda, Abbi-lee Evans and Slade, as well as two sister-in-laws Edith Brandon and Thelma Brandon. There will be no service in standing with her last will and testament.

