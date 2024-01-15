Betty Ann Applequist (March 3, 1926 – January 12, 2024)

Betty Ann Applequist, 97, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on January 12, 2024. She was born in Escalon, California on March 3, 1926, to George and Edna Thompson. She was the middle of three sisters, whom she remained close to throughout life. She graduated from Escalon Union High School, where she met her future husband, Marvin Applequist. After graduation, she was employed in the finance office of the Stockton Ordnance Depot. Following the war, Marvin returned from serving in the Aleutian Islands and they married on February 25, 1945. They had four children; Jo Ann, Marvin II, Estella, and Peter.

Marvin and Betty owned and operated a dairy farm in Valley Home, California until 1959 when they purchased a ranch in Farson, Wyoming. Betty supported the ranch by working for Central Bank in Escalon for 24 years where she worked her way up from secretary to manager. She retired from the bank in 1988 and moved to Farson full-time. She served on the Board of Directors for Bridger Valley Electric Association for 24 years as well as the Wyoming Rural Electric Association board.

After fifty-nine years of marriage, Marvin passed away February 3, 2004. She continued to operate the ranch with her family until she passed. Betty enjoyed playing cards with family, rooting for the Farson Pronghorns, spending time with life-long friends Lee and Sylvia Harns, doing crossword puzzles, enjoying trips to the casino with Shirley Delambert, going to lunch with Valinda Harns at Mitch’s Cafe, and watching Judge Judy. A special thanks to Marvin and Peggy Applequist, Lorna Bria, Jo Crouch, and Pete Applequist for the wonderful care you provided that allowed her to stay in her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Helen Polhemus and Bonnie Thompson, and husband. She is survived by her children Jo Ann (Bruce) Crouch of Petaluma, CA, Marvin II (Peggy) Applequist of Farson, Estella (George) Loogman of Ripon, CA, and Peter (Pam) Applequist of Farson. She has 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US-191 Farson, Wy. The interment will take place in the Eden Farson Cemetery District.

A community dinner will be held at 5:30, pm at the Community Center.

