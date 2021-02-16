Betty Boner (February 1, 1942 – February 14, 2021)

Betty Boner, 79, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 28 years and a former resident of Texas.

Mrs. Boner was born February 1, 1942 in Alpine Texas; the daughter of Edely Sylvester Rutledge and Clara M. McMahon.

She attended schools in Alexandria, Virginia.

Betty Married James Boner in 1983 in Monahans, Texas.

She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Respite Care for 20 years and retired in 2014.

Mrs. Boner enjoyed rock hunting, looking for arrowheads, and pretty rocks.

Survivors include her husband James J. Boner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Stewart Smith of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Roger Smith; two daughters, Ruth Ann Ayala of Houston, Texas; Janice M. Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; One brother, Ray Rutledge of Midland, Texas; two grandchildren, Bert Williams, and Greg Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at her request.

