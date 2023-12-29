Betty J. Morrison (October 17, 1959 – December 18, 2023)

Betty J. Morrison 64, passed away, on December 18, 2023, in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born October 17, 1959, in Flagger, Colorado; the daughter of Richard Dave Ingersoll and Joyce Leach.

Betty attended schools in Colorado. She later earned a CNA license.

Ms. Morrison married Lee Lortentzen and they later divorced. Then she married Harry W. Morrison and they later divorced.

Betty worked as a CNA for many years and odd jobs until her retirement in 2022.

She enjoyed spending time with family and socializing with friends.

Survivors include her mother, three sons; Michael Morrison of Green River, Wyoming; Kevin Lorentzen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Butch Lee of Colorado; three brothers; one sister, six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, one brother; two sisters; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

The family respectfully requests donations in Betty’s memory be made to Trona Valley FCU, Memorial Account on Behalf of Betty Morrison, 840 Hitching Post, Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.