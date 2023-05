Betty Jane Todd Emerson a long time resident of Rock Springs, WY but most recently Riverton, WY passed away May 21, 2023. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at First Congregational Church, FCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.