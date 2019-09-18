Betty June Johnson (June 11, 1929-Sept. 16, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Betty June Johnson, 90, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 10 years and was a former resident of Vernal, Utah.

Mrs. Johnson was born on June 11, 1929, in McCallister, Oklahoma, the daughter of Alvin Marion Dingman and Bertha Ellen Gorseline.

She attended schools in Ajo, Arizona, and was a 1947 graduate of the Ajo High School.

Betty married H. Jim Johnson on June 18, 1947, in Ajo, Arizona, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2005.

Mrs. Johnson was employed for Dinah Bowl for 44 years until her retirement in 2009 as a manager.

She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Mrs. Johnson also enjoyed being on Diamond Mountain.

Survivors include three daughters, Norma Rogers and husband Herb of Salt Lake City, Terry Croft and husband Lloyd of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Mary Peckler and husband Matt of Rock Springs; one daughter-in-law; Chris Johnson of Illinois; nine grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son, Charles “Chuck: Johnson.

Following cremation, private family services will be planned at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhoems.com.